Woody Harrelson to present SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award to Ford
Entertainment
Harrison Ford is set to receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, with Woody Harrelson presenting it at the 32nd Actor Awards on March 1, 2026.
The ceremony streams live on Netflix from Los Angeles, celebrating Ford's impact on both Hollywood and humanitarian causes.
Ford's career and humanitarian efforts
Ford's career spans over three decades, from Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Beyond acting, he's spoken up for humanitarian causes.
"To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me," Ford told Variety.
This award highlights not just his legendary roles but his efforts to make a difference off-screen too.