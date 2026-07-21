World Cup halftime show unites Madonna, BTS, Bieber, Shakira, Coldplay

Madonna teamed up with soccer icons Ronaldo and Ronaldinho for "Music," while BTS hyped up the crowd with "Dynamite."

Justin Bieber's "Everything Hallelujah" got a fun intro from Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso.

Shakira's collab with Burna Boy drew big fan praise, and Coldplay closed things out alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the viral PS22 Chorus.

The audience was just as star-studded; Beyonce, Jay-Z, David Beckham, and Jessica Alba were spotted cheering. Timothee Chalamet even delivered the match ball before celebrating Spain's win with Kylie Jenner.