Wright, 'Harry Potter' actress, welcomes 2nd son at home
Entertainment
Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter, just had her second child with husband Andrew Lococo.
Their son, Aster Sky Wright Lococo, was born at home on September 28 and joins big brother Elio, who's three.
Bonnie shared the happy news (and some adorable family photos) on Instagram this week.
Wright thanks supporters, Lynch Leung congratulate
Bonnie thanked everyone who supported her through the birth and called her sons her "loving bundle of boys."
Fellow Harry Potter stars Evanna Lynch and Katie Leung sent sweet congratulations.
Earlier this year, Bonnie celebrated her family's love for nature with her family community Earthling, and now with Aster here, they're ready for even more outdoor adventures together.