Wright says newborn son Aster hospitalized 6 times since birth
Entertainment
Bonnie Wright, best known as Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter, shared that her baby boy Aster has faced serious health issues since birth.
Born on September 28, Aster has already been in the hospital six times for a condition we knew he'd be born with.
On Instagram, Bonnie thanked everyone for their support and said she's grateful for the love around her family during this tough stretch.
Wright's Earthling connects kids with nature
Alongside family life, Bonnie is an ambassador for Greenpeace and the Rainforest Alliance, and she started Earthling to help kids connect with nature.
Even while juggling tough times at home, she's staying committed to making a positive impact.