'Assi' is directed by Anubhav Sinha

Taapsee's 'Assi': Writer talks about challenges of penning court drama

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:15 pm Feb 06, 202601:15 pm

What's the story

Gaurav Solanki, the writer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming courtroom drama Assi, has expressed hope that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will not impose any cuts or changes to the film. In an interview with Zoom, he shared his thoughts on writing for such a genre and the challenges it presents. Anubhav Sinha is the director of Assi.