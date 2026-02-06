Taapsee's 'Assi': Writer talks about challenges of penning court drama
What's the story
Gaurav Solanki, the writer of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming courtroom drama Assi, has expressed hope that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will not impose any cuts or changes to the film. In an interview with Zoom, he shared his thoughts on writing for such a genre and the challenges it presents. Anubhav Sinha is the director of Assi.
Writing challenges
Solanki on why he took up 'Assi'
Solanki said, "Initially, everything feels difficult, but it is manageable." "We took an even bigger challenge, making a crime thriller and a courtroom drama, which was even more challenging." "A courtroom drama has two lawyers, a lot of evidence, you have to think like a cop and a lawyer." "I have always loved watching courtroom dramas and films based on journeys."
Hopes for 'Assi'
On CBFC cuts and more
When asked if CBFC rules hinder writers' creative freedom, Solanki said, "I hope that how we've made Assi is how you'll see it too. I believe and hope that." The film's trailer recently dropped and has already impressed viewers with its gripping narrative. Assi also stars Kani Kusruti as a victim in the emotional investigative thriller about sexual assault. It releases on February 20.