Wu to return as regular in 'Crazy Rich Asians' series
Entertainment
Constance Wu just shared that the Crazy Rich Asians TV series will bring back some familiar faces: she, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng are all set as regulars, with Michelle Yeoh returning in a recurring capacity.
The show picks up where the 2018 hit movie left off, and Wu teased that some other familiar characters will appear.
Filming for 'Crazy Rich Asians' starts
Filming starts next year in New York City, and both Wu and Golding are returning to set as parents since their last project together.
The series will run for eight episodes, with Jon M Chu as executive producer and Adele Lim as showrunner.
No release date yet, but it's shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the original film.