When, where to watch Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights'
What's the story
The romantic drama Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is set for its OTT release on HBO Max (JioHotstar in India). The film, directed by Emerald Fennell and based on Emily Brontë's classic novel, was released in theaters on February 13 and reportedly earned over $240 million worldwide despite mixed reviews. Now, those who missed it can catch up with it online.
Streaming details
OTT platform announced the streaming dates
HBO Max announced that Wuthering Heights will start streaming on May 1. The film will also premiere on HBO on May 2, with an American Sign Language version available on HBO Max. The movie is set to debut on HBO linear in the US at 8:00pm (ET) on Saturday, May 2. In India, it will premiere at 5:30am (IST) on May 3, according to Times Now. The film also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, and Martin Clunes.
Film overview
About 'Wuthering Heights'
In Wuthering Heights, Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw, and Elordi plays Heathcliff. First published in 1847, the novel follows their intense relationship filled with love, heartbreak, and revenge. Fennell also wrote the screenplay. She produced it with Robbie and Josey McNamara under LuckyChap and MRC. The movie received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a modest 57% critics' score, while the audience-based Popcornmeter is higher at 76%.