When, where to watch Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights'

Streaming details

OTT platform announced the streaming dates

HBO Max announced that Wuthering Heights will start streaming on May 1. The film will also premiere on HBO on May 2, with an American Sign Language version available on HBO Max. The movie is set to debut on HBO linear in the US at 8:00pm (ET) on Saturday, May 2. In India, it will premiere at 5:30am (IST) on May 3, according to Times Now. The film also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, and Martin Clunes.