Wyle getting Hollywood Walk of Fame star April 9 2026
Entertainment
Noah Wyle (yep, Dr. Carter from ER) is finally getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The ceremony's happening April 9, 2026, and fans are pretty excited to see him honored for his long-running impact on TV and movies.
Walk of Fame history and eligibility
The Walk of Fame has been celebrating entertainment legends since 1960, with over 2,000 stars lining Hollywood Boulevard.
To get a star, you need at least five years in the industry and some solid philanthropic work, so it's not just about fame.
Wyle joins a pretty exclusive club!