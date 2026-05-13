'X-Files' star Anderson debuts blonde curls at Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment
Gillian Anderson just switched things up at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, trading her signature straight hair for lively blonde curls.
She rocked a sleeveless ivory Miu Miu dress with floral details and beadwork, topping off her look with Chaumet jewelry and heeled sandals.
Fans loved seeing this fresh side of the X-Files star.
Anderson's Instagram post drew cheers
Anderson posted her new style on Instagram, captioning it, "Curly hair really care! Love you @miumiu."
Followers cheered on her bold transformation.
Anderson is starring in Schoenbrun film
She's also starring in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, a film written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun.
Schoenbrun shared that Anderson was in mind when writing the script and described her as "classical and rigorous" in her process.