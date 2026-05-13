'X-Files' star Anderson debuts blonde curls at Cannes Film Festival Entertainment May 13, 2026

Gillian Anderson just switched things up at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, trading her signature straight hair for lively blonde curls.

She rocked a sleeveless ivory Miu Miu dress with floral details and beadwork, topping off her look with Chaumet jewelry and heeled sandals.

Fans loved seeing this fresh side of the X-Files star.