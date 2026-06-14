'X-Men '97' Season 2 'Roll Call' teases Apocalypse, new mutants
Entertainment
The "Roll Call" trailer for X-Men '97 Season two, coming July 1, 2026.
The new season shows the X-Men, like Nightcrawler and Storm, facing off against Apocalypse in wild, time-jumping battles.
But that's not all: a bunch of new mutants are joining the team this time around.
Tie-in comics set up newcomers
Fresh faces like Strong Guy, Psylocke, Wolfsbane, Archangel, Siryn, Havok, Multiple Man, Polaris, and Emma Frost are stepping into the spotlight (with Emma Frost among the new faces).
Silver Samurai is also back in the mix.
If you want more on these characters' stories and what's ahead for the show, check out the tie-in comics: they help set up the new characters and stories.
Season two looks ready to keep that classic X-Men energy going!