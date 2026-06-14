'X-Men '97' Season 2 'Roll Call' teases Apocalypse, new mutants

Tie-in comics set up newcomers

Fresh faces like Strong Guy, Psylocke, Wolfsbane, Archangel, Siryn, Havok, Multiple Man, Polaris, and Emma Frost are stepping into the spotlight (with Emma Frost among the new faces).

Silver Samurai is also back in the mix.

If you want more on these characters' stories and what's ahead for the show, check out the tie-in comics: they help set up the new characters and stories.

Season two looks ready to keep that classic X-Men energy going!