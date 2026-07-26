X-Men original cast members reunite at Comic-Con for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The OG X-Men cast just got back together at San Diego Comic-Con, hyping fans for their big Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Avengers: Doomsday.
James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast) led the panel, joined by actors from Black Panther and Thunderbolts*.
Even though Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, and Alan Cumming did not join the event, the reunion was a fun nod to how much X-Men has shaped superhero movies.
'Avengers: Doomsday' premieres December 18 2026
Avengers: Doomsday, dropping December 18, 2026, will finally bring the X-Men together with Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Wakanda's heroes to take on Doctor Doom.
Thanks to Disney buying Fox back in 2019, this crossover is actually happening, and yes, Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Marsden, Romijn, Grammer, and Cumming are all expected to return. Channing Tatum also joins as Gambit.
This movie wraps up a 26-year run that started with the first X-Men film in 2000, pretty epic if you've been following since day one!