Xbox launches XP division to bring more game worlds off-screen
Xbox is starting a new division called XP to bring together capabilities across Xbox's entertainment businesses.
After the success of A Minecraft Movie, Xbox wants to bring more of its worlds to life off-screen.
Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball says XP will also handle merch and live events, making sure fans get even more ways to connect with their favorite franchises.
Walters leads XP, 'Minecraft Squared' planned
Kayleen Walters, who was also an executive producer on A Minecraft Movie, is leading XP.
Upcoming projects include Minecraft Squared and a Call of Duty film, plus Netflix is working on a Gears of War movie and a Diablo series.
Beyond screens, a Minecraft-themed area is set to open at Chessington World of Adventures in 2027, and Xbox recently partnered with IKEA on a collection of gaming-inspired furniture, so Xbox fans can experience their favorite games in totally new ways.