Xo pursues reality TV, meets producers after divorce from Roll
Entertainment
Bunnie Xo, known for her Dumb Blonde podcast, is reportedly exploring a reality TV career after her recent divorce from Grammy winner Jelly Roll.
She's been meeting with L.A. producers and going "full-blown Hollywood," according to sources.
The couple ended their nearly 10-year marriage earlier this month.
Xo and Roll split assets
Their divorce settlement included splitting homes, cars, intellectual property, and even an aircraft, plus Bunnie got a lump sum payout.
Both agreed not to speak badly about each other publicly.
Since the split, Bunnie's shown off her new house and luxury Rolls-Royce SUV on Instagram, but she and Jelly Roll have unfollowed each other online.
She was also recently spotted making out with reality star Dylan Wolf in Nashville.