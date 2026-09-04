Yadav and Prakash clash on 'Playground' season 5, online fallout
Entertainment
Things got tense on Playground Season five after mentors Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash clashed during a team talk.
The argument started when Prakash interrupted Yadav, leading to an exchange that included some harsh words.
Now, the fallout has spilled online, with new accusations flying.
Yadav accuses Prakash of leaking footage
After the episode aired, Yadav took to X to defend himself. He pushed back against claims of a gender issue, saying "Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool."
He also accused Prakash of leaking show footage and giving "false interviews."
Yadav said, "Giving false interviews and speaking disrespectfully about my fans is unacceptable. And leaking videos from the set just to look cool or to make the other person seem wrong isn't right either."