Yadav calls 'The King of Wonderful World' a Chaplin-inspired novel

Rajpal Yadav just shared details about his upcoming movie, The King of Wonderful World, calling it a "The King of Wonderful World is a novel of life, with 12 chapters."

He says the film has been in the works since before COVID-19 and promises it's unlike anything you've seen: no copied scenes here.

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator, Yadav has dedicated the project to Chaplin himself.