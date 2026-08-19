Yadav calls 'The King of Wonderful World' a Chaplin-inspired novel
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav just shared details about his upcoming movie, The King of Wonderful World, calling it a "The King of Wonderful World is a novel of life, with 12 chapters."
He says the film has been in the works since before COVID-19 and promises it's unlike anything you've seen: no copied scenes here.
Inspired by Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator, Yadav has dedicated the project to Chaplin himself.
Yadav appears in 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
If you've spotted Yadav recently in Welcome to the Jungle, there's more coming: he'll also appear in Malamaal Weekly 2.
For The King of Wonderful World, he hopes to shoot in Uttarakhand, with sets planned for Goregaon and a poster reveal expected before Diwali.