Yadav calls Vrinda challenging in 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' Entertainment Jun 14, 2026

Priyanshi Yadav is stepping into the shoes of Vrinda for her new show, Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, and she calls it one of the most challenging roles she's ever played.

Vrinda is all about calmness and patience, choosing silence even when things get tough because she believes everything happens for a reason.

Yadav says this character's faith in God and quiet strength really pushed her as an actor.