Yadav calls Vrinda challenging in 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein'
Entertainment
Priyanshi Yadav is stepping into the shoes of Vrinda for her new show, Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, and she calls it one of the most challenging roles she's ever played.
Vrinda is all about calmness and patience, choosing silence even when things get tough because she believes everything happens for a reason.
Yadav says this character's faith in God and quiet strength really pushed her as an actor.
Yadav grateful, praises team's dedication
Yadav feels grateful for the chance to play such a layered character and appreciates how dedicated the whole team has been to making the show special.
She hopes audiences will relate to Vrinda's story and the show's focus on emotions and relationships. She's excited for everyone to watch!