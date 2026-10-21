Yadav defends Mehndi, cites health issues and no alcohol

Actor Rajpal Yadav has spoken out in support of singer Daler Mehndi, who faced criticism from Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal for allegedly being intoxicated and lip-syncing at a recent event.

Yadav shared on Instagram that Mehndi is actually dealing with health issues and doesn't drink alcohol, adding that artists deserve respect and "Art is life, and you should respect life."