Yadav gives tour of 4 story Gurgaon mansion with Rakshit

Yadav's home has welcoming modern interiors

The entrance is welcoming, featuring a bicycle and an old hookah pot.

Inside, there's a grand staircase inspired by Bollywood movies and a sleek meeting room for formal gatherings.

The interiors use earthy tones with modern furniture and lighting. Bedrooms come with walk-in wardrobes and soft pastel colors; the kitchen rocks black and gray shades with top-tier appliances.

Multiple balconies bring in plenty of sunlight and fresh air, making the space both stylish and inviting.