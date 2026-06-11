Yadav gives tour of 4 story Gurgaon mansion with Rakshit
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav just showed off his four-story mansion in Gurgaon, and it's seriously impressive.
The place blends luxury with comfort and really highlights his personal style.
The tour, with Nayandeep Rakshit, gave us a peek at how Elvish lives large.
Yadav's home has welcoming modern interiors
The entrance is welcoming, featuring a bicycle and an old hookah pot.
Inside, there's a grand staircase inspired by Bollywood movies and a sleek meeting room for formal gatherings.
The interiors use earthy tones with modern furniture and lighting. Bedrooms come with walk-in wardrobes and soft pastel colors; the kitchen rocks black and gray shades with top-tier appliances.
Multiple balconies bring in plenty of sunlight and fresh air, making the space both stylish and inviting.