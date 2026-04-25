Yadav in check bounce case over ₹5cr 'Ata pata laapata'
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav is in the spotlight over a check bounce case tied to a ₹5 crore loan he took back in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata, which unfortunately didn't do well.
He says the legal trouble isn't just about not paying back the money, but also bigger issues that led to a ₹22 crore loss.
Yadav refuses settlement, cites Sood support
Yadav is determined to keep fighting his case. He shared, "I will keep fighting with him all my life over this intention; I won't go in for a settlement,"
Even with all this going on, his Bollywood journey is still going strong after 250 films and 25 years, and he's grateful for support from Sonu Sood along the way.