Yadav nearly left Mumbai before 'Raakh' became Prime Video No.1 Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Ramandeep Yadav, who plays Rajjo in Amazon Prime Video's Raakh, nearly left Mumbai after years of struggling to find work.

He opened up about facing constant rejection and tough finances, but chose to stick with acting instead of picking up side gigs.

His patience paid off: Raakh is now Prime Video's No. 1 non-English series worldwide.