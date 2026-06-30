Yadav nearly left Mumbai before 'Raakh' became Prime Video No.1
Entertainment
Ramandeep Yadav, who plays Rajjo in Amazon Prime Video's Raakh, nearly left Mumbai after years of struggling to find work.
He opened up about facing constant rejection and tough finances, but chose to stick with acting instead of picking up side gigs.
His patience paid off: Raakh is now Prime Video's No. 1 non-English series worldwide.
Series 'Raakh' stars Fazal as inspector
Yadav shared that actors like him keep hearing "no" every day, and it tests his patience. He credits Raakh for giving new actors a real chance.
The series is set in 1978 Delhi and stars Ali Fazal as a police inspector chasing down kidnappers and murderers.