Yadav says 5cr fraud allegation stems from 22cr film investment
Actor Rajpal Yadav has responded to accusations of ₹5 crore fraud, saying it's really just confusion over an investment in his ₹22 crore film project.
He questioned, "If it was a loan and all the papers are there, then why call it fraud publicly? This was unnecessary publicity and people miscommunicated the matter before the public,"
Yadav says he'll respect court decisions but won't comment further while things are still being sorted out.
Yadav cites legal hurdles halting release
Yadav explained the film brought together 200 artists and thousands of performers, but legal hurdles stopped its release in 1,000 theaters.
He compared filmmaking to making tea; everyone's effort matters.
Sharing his roots as a farmer's son, he said acting is his passion and promised transparency about the project's finances, hoping the movie will eventually reach audiences.