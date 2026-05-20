Yadav says 5cr fraud allegation stems from 22cr film investment Entertainment May 20, 2026

Actor Rajpal Yadav has responded to accusations of ₹5 crore fraud, saying it's really just confusion over an investment in his ₹22 crore film project.

He questioned, "If it was a loan and all the papers are there, then why call it fraud publicly? This was unnecessary publicity and people miscommunicated the matter before the public,"

Yadav says he'll respect court decisions but won't comment further while things are still being sorted out.