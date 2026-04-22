Yadav says 9cr jail case was about principle not money

Yadav denies 12cr film fraud

Yadav revealed that a ₹12 crore film investment got tangled in the legal mess and said things would have ended sooner if it was only about smaller amounts.

He also pushed back against fraud claims, pointing out that film flops do not mean foul play.

Despite not starting the dispute himself, Yadav remains optimistic and expressed faith in the judicial process, remaining determined to see the matter through.