Yadav says 9cr jail case was about principle not money
Rajpal Yadav recently spoke out about his jail time over a ₹9 crore case, saying the issue goes deeper than just finances.
On Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, he shared, "That's exactly the question the day people understand this, they will understand my entire case I was not jailed because I didn't have money. It was about a larger issue and a matter of principle," hinting at bigger principles behind the dispute.
Yadav denies 12cr film fraud
Yadav revealed that a ₹12 crore film investment got tangled in the legal mess and said things would have ended sooner if it was only about smaller amounts.
He also pushed back against fraud claims, pointing out that film flops do not mean foul play.
Despite not starting the dispute himself, Yadav remains optimistic and expressed faith in the judicial process, remaining determined to see the matter through.