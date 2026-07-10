Yadav sentenced after Delhi HC upholds 'Ata pata laapata' convictions
Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic roles, just had his conviction upheld by the Delhi High Court in seven check bounce cases tied to his first film as a producer, Ata Pata Laapata.
He has been sentenced to three months in jail for each case (all at once), plus hefty fines: ₹1.05 crore per case and ₹25,000 to the state.
Yadav's ₹5cr loan sparked years-long litigation
Back in 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore to make Ata Pata Laapata. When the movie flopped and an investor allegedly blocked its release after just one day in theaters, he could not pay back the loan.
That set off years of legal trouble, with nearly ₹22 crore at stake and about 200 people affected by the fallout.
He was convicted by a trial court in 2018 but the Delhi High Court in a July 2026 order granted him two months to challenge that verdict before an appellate court; now that appeal is still ongoing.