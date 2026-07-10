Yadav sentenced after Delhi HC upholds 'Ata pata laapata' convictions

Yadav's ₹5cr loan sparked years-long litigation

Back in 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore to make Ata Pata Laapata. When the movie flopped and an investor allegedly blocked its release after just one day in theaters, he could not pay back the loan.

That set off years of legal trouble, with nearly ₹22 crore at stake and about 200 people affected by the fallout.

He was convicted by a trial court in 2018 but the Delhi High Court in a July 2026 order granted him two months to challenge that verdict before an appellate court; now that appeal is still ongoing.