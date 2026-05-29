Yadav wants Chhota Pandit to meet Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav, who played the quirky Chhota Pandit in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, thinks it's time his character finally meets Vidya Balan's iconic Manjulika on screen.
He still says the film stays with him, crediting its psychological twist and Vidya Balan's performance.
Yadav says 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' world incomplete
Yadav feels there's more to explore in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world, saying it still feels incomplete.
He pointed out that Chhota Pandit and Manjulika barely crossed paths in the first movie, something he'd love to see change if there's another sequel.
Yadav's 'Bhooth Bangla' and upcoming films
Recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, Yadav will appear next in Welcome to the Jungle and a Salman Khan and Dil Raju project.