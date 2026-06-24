Yagnik reveals health struggles following Padma Bhushan honor from Murmu
Entertainment
Legendary singer Alka Yagnik, fresh off receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, has shared that she's facing a tough health challenge.
She took to Instagram to thank fans for their support, saying the award has helped her stay strong during this difficult time.
Yagnik's Instagram post wins fan support
Yagnik's heartfelt post sparked a wave of encouragement from fans and fellow artists, many wishing her a speedy recovery.
With decades of iconic hits behind her, she's still inspiring people with her resilience and gratitude.