Yamazaki joins Scott Free on 'Nue' sci fi film
Entertainment
Takashi Yamazaki, the director who wowed everyone with Godzilla Minus One, is teaming up with Ridley Scott's Scott Free for a new sci-fi movie called Nue.
Details are still secret, but the title nods to a legendary Japanese creature made from parts of a monkey, tiger, dog, and snake.
Yamazaki and Scott have upcoming releases
Yamazaki is keeping busy: his first English-language film Grandgear (think giant robots!) arrives in February 2028. Plus, Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to his hit, drops this November.
Over on Ridley Scott's side, his next sci-fi project The Dog Stars lands in August.