Yamazaki joins Scott Free on 'Nue' sci fi film Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Takashi Yamazaki, the director who wowed everyone with Godzilla Minus One, is teaming up with Ridley Scott's Scott Free for a new sci-fi movie called Nue.

Details are still secret, but the title nods to a legendary Japanese creature made from parts of a monkey, tiger, dog, and snake.