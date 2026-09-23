Yamazaki's 'Godzilla Minus Zero' becomes 1st R rated Godzilla film
Entertainment
Godzilla Minus Zero, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, is breaking new ground as the first Godzilla film to land an R rating, thanks to "some violent content/bloody images," according to the MPA.
The movie hits theaters in Japan on November 3, 2026, and in the US just a few days later on November 6.
Sequel follows 'Godzilla Minus One'
This sequel follows up on the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, which set box office records and made history as the first non-English film to win Best Visual Effects.
Minus Zero is also the franchise's first Japanese film shot for IMAX, signaling a shift toward a darker, more intense vibe for Godzilla fans.