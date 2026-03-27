Yami Gautam keeps low profile at 'Dhurandhar 2' screening

More on Yami's role in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 further builds on the success of the first film and has been getting great reactions from fans.

Yami appears as a nurse in this sequel, which is taking the franchise even further after the first installment, which released in December.

Before this, she was seen in Haa, which also got positive reviews.