Yami Gautam keeps low profile at 'Dhurandhar 2' screening
Entertainment
Yami Gautam was spotted keeping a low profile at a theater screening of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, where she quietly enjoyed her cameo alongside her sister Surilie.
Surilie posted a fun video of Yami trying to hide her face from the crowd, while also giving a sweet shoutout to director Aditya Dhar, Yami's husband, for his success with the film.
More on Yami's role in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 further builds on the success of the first film and has been getting great reactions from fans.
Yami appears as a nurse in this sequel, which is taking the franchise even further after the first installment, which released in December.
Before this, she was seen in Haa, which also got positive reviews.