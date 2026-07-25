Yami Gautam to lead Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani 3'?
What's the story
The popular Kahaani franchise is returning with a new story, and actor Yami Gautam Dhar has reportedly been roped in for the lead role. Director Sujoy Ghosh, who helmed the first two films, is also returning for this installment. The film is currently in pre-production with the team working on other aspects of the project.
New direction
'The idea is to take the franchise forward'
Unlike the first two films, which starred Vidya Balan, Kahaani 3 will take a completely new direction.
A source told Pinkvilla, "Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether."
"The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved."
"Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc."
Director's perspective
'Sujoy has a very clear vision for the 'Kahaani' world'
The source added, "The film is still in the pre-production stage, and the team is working on the timelines for the shoot."
"Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world."
"He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise."
The insider revealed that the makers "are currently figuring out the shoot schedule."