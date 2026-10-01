Yami Gautam feels 'true validation' after winning National Award
What's the story
Actor Yami Gautam Dhar, who bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, has called the recognition a "true validation." Talking at the trailer launch of her upcoming horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli, as per PTI, she said this honor comes with an "added responsibility" to make better and more diverse choices in her career. Meanwhile, the film will release on October 16.
Responsibility
'I take it with all humility'
Gautam Dhar said, "I think it's a very true validation for any artist across all languages, all formats that you can receive in our country, and I take it with all humility."
"There's an added responsibility in me as an artist, as an actor who'll always try to be even more diverse, work harder, and try and win and earn this love and respect."
Career path
'I still feel there is a long way to go'
Reflecting on her journey from a small town to national recognition, Gautam Dhar said, "I still feel there is a long way to go. There is so much for me to learn."
She emphasized that the award hasn't changed her focus on learning and evolving as an artist.
When asked if the National Award has pushed her to aim for an Oscar, she said, "Only you should know your dreams. I don't speak much. I believe in my work."
Success mantra
'Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground'
Gautam Dhar believes strong work speaks for itself, and an artist shouldn't have to keep talking about their accomplishments.
She said, "Pair bilkul zameen par hi hain aur zameen se jitne jude rahenge utna acha rahega (Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground; the more connected you remain to the ground, the better)."
She also shared that success will come in time but humility is something always within one's control.
Film details
All about 'Nayyi Navelli'
Nayyi Navelli, directed by Balaji Mohan, is a family entertainer that tells the story of a perfect bride who turns a chaotic Meerut household into paradise.
The film also features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Susmita Mukherjee, Aaditya Kulshreshth, and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles.
It has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under their banners, Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow.