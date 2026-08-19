Yami Gautam's film 'Nayyi Navelli' to release this Dussehra
What's the story
Yami Gautam Dhar will lead the upcoming Indian fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli. The movie will be released in theaters on October 16, ahead of Dussehra, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Instagram. The motion poster of the film was also unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into Gautam Dhar's character. In it, she is seen as a bride seemingly playfully choking a demon-like figure with a piece of cloth.
Plot details
This is what happens in the film
Per Variety, Nayyi Navelli tells the story of a newly married woman who enters a dysfunctional household in Meerut and brings peace and happiness.
However, things take an unexpected turn when her brother-in-law suspects that his seemingly perfect sister-in-law is actually a daayan (witch).
Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma as writers.
The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions.
Career highlights
Other recent projects of Gautam Dhar
Gautam Dhar was last seen in a cameo role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
She has also led films like Haq and Article 370 in recent years.
Speaking about the film, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals at Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, said, "As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realization that this is THE Dussehra film."
"No other date would do it justice."