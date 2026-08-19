Yami Gautam's film 'Nayyi Navelli' to release this Dussehra

Per Variety, Nayyi Navelli tells the story of a newly married woman who enters a dysfunctional household in Meerut and brings peace and happiness.

However, things take an unexpected turn when her brother-in-law suspects that his seemingly perfect sister-in-law is actually a daayan (witch).

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma as writers.

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Sharma under Colour Yellow Productions.