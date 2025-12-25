Next Article
Yami Gautam shares she was pregnant while filming 'Article 370'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam recently revealed that she was expecting her first child during the hectic shoot of Article 370.
She opened up about feeling anxious at first, but credits her husband (and director) Aditya Dhar and the film's team for making her feel supported throughout.
On juggling work and motherhood
Talking about life after becoming a mom, Yami admitted to feeling the familiar "mom guilt" but said her mother's advice helped her keep things in perspective.
She emphasized that women should not have to choose between motherhood and their professional identities, calling this chapter both tough and empowering.
Her honesty about balancing it all has struck a chord with many.