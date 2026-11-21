Yang apologizes for accidentally using anti-Semitic slur on podcast
Bowen Yang, known for his time on SNL, has apologized for accidentally using an anti-Semitic slur (Zio) on his podcast Las Culturistas.
He admitted he didn't realize the word's meaning at the time, which sparked backlash online.
The moment felt especially awkward since his show had just talked about calling out anti-Semitic language.
Yang to co-write Searchlight comedy
On Instagram, Yang shared, "I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history, especially since we've repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks,"
He added that he was learning more about anti-Semitism and wanted to do better.
Despite this incident, Yang is still busy: he's starring in a Broadway show (Oh, Mary!) and is slated to co-write and co-star in an untitled new comedy for Searchlight with Rogers.