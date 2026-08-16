'Ramayana': Yash explains 'Hollywood math' behind ₹4,000cr budget
What's the story
Yash, the star and co-producer of the upcoming two-part film Ramayana, has clarified that the reported budget of ₹4,000 crore is for both parts. The budget was earlier revealed by producer Namit Malhotra. In a recent interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Yash explained that this figure also includes release and promotion costs. He said, "That is a misconception, so let me clarify it to everyone. ₹4,000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion."
Budget breakdown
'Revenue is global too'
Yash further elaborated on the "Hollywood math" behind the film's budget.
He said, "Our partner (Namit) said this after including all that. Wahan ka maths waisa hi hota hai (The math there is like this)."
"A budget equal to the film, or sometimes more, they spend on promotion because it is global. But the revenue is global too."
Global ambition
Yash on making Indian cinema global
Yash stressed the importance of investing such a huge amount to make Indian cinema global.
He said, "Cinema is a soft power. All of us have to work really hard toward it."
"Whatever happens, we will work hard and do our job properly. If not today, then tomorrow we'll make it happen. If we don't, someone else will, but it should happen."
"Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films."
Film details
More about 'Ramayana' and 'Toxic'
Yash, who plays the antagonist Ravana in Ramayana, will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama) and Sai Pallavi (Sita).
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Yash and Malhotra, also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor.
Ramayana Part One will release in India on November 8.
Before that, Yash will be seen in Geetu Mohandas's gangster drama Toxic on August 26.
It also stars Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, among others.