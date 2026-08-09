'Toxic': Yash recalls 200-day shoot, calls film 'demanding'
What's the story
Kannada superstar Yash recently spoke about his ambitious film, Toxic. At the trailer launch event in Bengaluru, he revealed that the movie took 200 days to shoot and emphasized, "You can see every penny we have spent. It is on screen." The actor also stressed that Toxic aims to elevate Indian cinema globally and is not limited to one region. "This particular film was very demanding, and I have pushed myself beyond my comfort zone," he noted.
Ensemble cast
On ensemble cast featuring multiple industry actors
Yash also spoke about the film's ensemble cast, which includes actors from various industries.
He said, "This movie is not just a Kannada film; this is an Indian film where all the top stars, all the successful people, and all the talented people have contributed."
The actor admitted that bringing together established actors can create complications but emphasized their willingness to put individual considerations aside for a common goal.
Overcoming obstacles
Yash on making English version of 'Toxic'
Yash also spoke about the challenges of making an English version of Toxic, saying he has never been interested in being told what he cannot do.
He said, "When you want to do something in life, nothing should stop you."
He also reacted to the rumors of the movie being shelved, saying, "Every 10th day or 20th day, there will be news about a film being shelved, a film being stopped. I don't know from where they write these stories."
Personal cost
Yash thanks wife Radhika Pandit for support
Yash also spoke about the personal sacrifices he made for Toxic, including spending time on different looks and remaining heavily invested in production.
He thanked his wife Radhika Pandit for her support during this demanding schedule.
He remarked, "It's not easy to be my friend, okay? It's not easy to be associated with me in any way. Trust me, I'm a very difficult person to be with."
Actor appreciation
Yash praises co-stars, promises audiences 'Toxic' is good for cinema
Yash also praised his co-stars, including Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Kiara Advani.
He called Qureshi the "brand ambassador of Toxic" and teased that the trailer had deliberately held back on showing her contributions to the film.
He said Advani was down-to-earth and dedicated herself to the project.
He ended his address by promising audiences that every decision made for Toxic was based on "what is good for cinema."
The movie, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, will release on August 26.