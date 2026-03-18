Yash Ahlawat wraps up 'Khadaan' shoot, shares BTS pictures

Ahlawat's dual role in 'Khaadaan'

Ahlawat isn't just part of the film's cast: he's also shaping the film behind the scenes as associate producer, showing his commitment to both storytelling and filmmaking.

Khadaan features acclaimed actor Omkar Das Manikpuri (of Peepli Live fame), promising a strong cast.

Plus, Ahlawat will be involved in the next Bollywood Mr. and Miss India season later this year, continuing his push to support fresh talent.