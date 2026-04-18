Yash at CinemaCon: humanize Ravana for western viewers in 'Ramayana'
Yash, is set to play Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana film. At CinemaCon, he shared that he wanted to make Ravana feel more real and relatable, especially for global audiences.
"I have tried to internalize the essence of Ravana and make him as human as possible. At times it's important for people to relate to him, especially because we have global ambitions (for the film), so we need to make it familiar to the western audience as well." he explained, hoping this approach helps Western viewers connect while still respecting the story's roots.
'Ramayana' opening avoids Ram Ravana scenes
Ramayana stars Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
While a big clash between Ram and Ravana is part of the story, Yash mentioned they won't actually share scenes in the first installment.
The team is focused on keeping the film true to its cultural spirit, with a release planned for late October.