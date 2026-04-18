Yash at CinemaCon: humanize Ravana for western viewers in 'Ramayana' Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Yash, is set to play Ravana in the upcoming Ramayana film. At CinemaCon, he shared that he wanted to make Ravana feel more real and relatable, especially for global audiences.

"I have tried to internalize the essence of Ravana and make him as human as possible. At times it's important for people to relate to him, especially because we have global ambitions (for the film), so we need to make it familiar to the western audience as well." he explained, hoping this approach helps Western viewers connect while still respecting the story's roots.