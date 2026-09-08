Why Yash gave up ₹100cr fee for 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Yash, who is currently in the headlines for the box office performance of his film Toxic, is also busy with his next project, director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. And the actor has reportedly chosen to forgo a whopping ₹100cr acting fee (for Ramayana Parts 1 and 2) and instead opted for the South Indian theatrical distribution rights of both parts. This decision is not linked to Toxic's box office performance but rather a strategic move on Yash's part.
Strategic move
Yash's unique deal for 'Ramayana'
Per Sacnilk, Yash will not be paid a fixed fee for his role as the antagonist in Ramayana. Instead, he has reportedly chosen to take the distribution rights for Ramayana in South India as part of his remuneration.
This arrangement is a departure from earlier reports that suggested he would receive an approximate fee of ₹100cr across both installments.
If true, this new deal ties his earnings to the film's box office performance in Southern markets.
Movie details
About 'Ramayana'
In Ramayana, Yash will be seen as Ravana, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The film is set to release in two parts, with Part One hitting theaters worldwide on November 6, 2026 (November 8 in India). The second part will be released during Diwali 2027.
To note, Yash is a co-producer on the movie, too.