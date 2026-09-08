Why Yash gave up ₹100cr fee for 'Ramayana'

Per Sacnilk, Yash will not be paid a fixed fee for his role as the antagonist in Ramayana. Instead, he has reportedly chosen to take the distribution rights for Ramayana in South India as part of his remuneration.

This arrangement is a departure from earlier reports that suggested he would receive an approximate fee of ₹100cr across both installments.

If true, this new deal ties his earnings to the film's box office performance in Southern markets.