Yash defends Advani against 'Tabaahi' criticism at 'Toxic' Bengaluru trailer
Entertainment
At the Bengaluru trailer launch for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Yash spoke up for Kiara Advani, who faced criticism over her performance in the song Tabaahi.
He praised her dedication and encouraged her to tune out negativity, saying, "Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times."
'Toxic' features Nayanthara Vasanth Qureshi Sutaria
Yash reassured the entire cast that their work would win people over.
Toxic brings together stars from across India, like Nayanthara (whom Yash called his "most badass sister"), Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, the film drops on August 26, 2024.