Yash defends 'Toxic' on 'Aap Ki Adalat' over online claims
Entertainment
Yash's new film Toxic got called out online for being "vulgar," especially after the Tabahi song with Kiara Advani dropped.
Addressing the criticism, Yash said on Aap Ki Adalat, "Vulgarity is wrong. I haven't even kissed in the film."
He explained that Toxic is meant to spark conversations among Gen Z about freedom and expression: "The world belongs to youngsters. There should be freedom of speech."
'Toxic' grosses ₹255.95cr 5 days
All the social media noise hasn't stopped Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups from smashing it at theaters.
It's made ₹255.95 crore (gross) in just five days and has a star cast including Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi.