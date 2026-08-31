Yash defends 'Toxic' on 'Aap Ki Adalat' over online claims

Yash's new film Toxic got called out online for being "vulgar," especially after the Tabahi song with Kiara Advani dropped.

Addressing the criticism, Yash said on Aap Ki Adalat, "Vulgarity is wrong. I haven't even kissed in the film."

He explained that Toxic is meant to spark conversations among Gen Z about freedom and expression: "The world belongs to youngsters. There should be freedom of speech."