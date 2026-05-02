Yash says working on 'Ramayana' is 'demanding' but 'fascinating'
What's the story
Yash, who will be seen as Ravana in the upcoming mythological film Ramayana, recently spoke about his role and the film's significance. Speaking to Collider, he said that the movie is a story about humanity and how one should conduct oneself gracefully in any situation. He said, "This is a story that has stayed for 5,000 years. It's part of our culture." The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Cultural significance
Film resonates with everyone, emphasizes Yash
Yash further emphasized the cultural significance of Ramayana, saying, "It's our history. So when a country is so close to this story, so close to the people, it means something because it's stayed for so long." On the challenging shooting process, he said, "It's actually very demanding for every actor, but at the same time, it's also fascinating." "If you love what you do, I think you enjoy it because you don't get to do this anywhere else in life."
Ravana
Yash's thoughts on Ravana
Speaking about Ravana, Yash explained, "I don't look at anything in black and white." "When I see Ravana, when he has so many bad qualities, of course, I see him doing so many bad things, and that is bad, but I also try to see what are the good qualities he had? And that's also the way India has seen it." The film's first part will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second installment on Diwali 2027.