Yash says working on 'Ramayana' is 'demanding' but 'fascinating'

Cultural significance

Film resonates with everyone, emphasizes Yash

Yash further emphasized the cultural significance of Ramayana, saying, "It's our history. So when a country is so close to this story, so close to the people, it means something because it's stayed for so long." On the challenging shooting process, he said, "It's actually very demanding for every actor, but at the same time, it's also fascinating." "If you love what you do, I think you enjoy it because you don't get to do this anywhere else in life."