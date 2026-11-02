'Ramayana': Yash says viewers will relate to both Ram, Ravana
What's the story
Yash, who plays Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana, recently spoke about the project and his character. Speaking to Today Stars, he said that the story of Ramayana is relatable from different perspectives. "The interpretations of Ramayana are different in each state, different in each language. There are many interpretations, and the beauty of our culture is that we see the story from everybody's point of view."
Character exploration
This is how Yash described his character
Yash further explained that the story of Ramayana is about achieving something through learning and dedication.
"In this story, Ravana is a learned scholar, musician, and a warrior. But there are elements where the decisions that are made have a domino effect."
"One can relate to Rama, one can relate to Ravana... but how Rama has handled situations in life, that is something. To show that we need Ravana."
Production involvement
Yash has co-produced 'Ramayana'
Apart from acting, Yash has also co-produced Ramayana. He said he felt the story needed "the might and support."
"This is the right time to show Indian films to the world platform, like Korean cinema is really making a mark, so India deserves it. So we had that vision and everyone came together," he said.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman).
Release date
Release date, cast of 'Ramayana'
The first part of Ramayana will hit theaters on November 5, 2026.
The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta.
The second part is set to release on Diwali 2027.