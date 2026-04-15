'Ramayana': Yash reveals he doesn't share screen with Ranbir

Yash , who plays Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1 , recently revealed that he doesn't have any scenes with Ranbir Kapoor (Rama) in the movie. Speaking to Fandango at CinemaCon 2026, he explained, "Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film." "As you all know, it's a two-part film." "So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom."

Actor's admiration Meanwhile, Yash praised Kapoor's acting skills Yash went on to praise Kapoor, calling him a "fabulous actor." He added, "But yeah, we have met a couple of times, and he's such a fabulous actor." "I think it is mutual respect which has played out. Chemistry is like, when you're out to do something phenomenal, and it's as ambitious as Ramayana, all of us have a single agenda: to give our best to present this story." The film is set for release during Diwali 2026.

Director's insight 'Ramayana' won't show Ravana as an outright villain Earlier, director Nitesh Tiwari had revealed that his Ramayana films won't portray Ravana as an outright villain. He told Collider, "See, Ravana had so many aspects to his life...There was so much to him than just being a black character." Tiwari added that it's important to showcase these facets of Ravana. "You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance...if you are driven by ego...then you know what the end result is going to be."

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