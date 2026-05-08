Yash films Ravana lifting Shiva's bow in Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Pallavi to join 'Ramayana' shoot soon

Yash's powerful entry as Ravana has amped up the tension on set, with grand palace courtyards, flower decorations, and a crowd of junior artists making it all feel larger-than-life.

Sai Pallavi (Sita) will join filming soon; for now, it's all about Ravana and the swayamvar.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol, with music by A.R. Rahman: look out for its Diwali 2026 release!