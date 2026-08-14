Yash guarded pregnant Advani on 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

Yash described himself and Geetu as "We were like bouncers/bodyguards on set; we used to take care of her, but she has really dedicated herself. Thank you, Kiara; this one is special." on set, genuinely concerned about Kiara's health but impressed by her dedication.

While the song Tabaahi got some online trolling for its intimate scenes, fans later praised Kiara's performance in the trailer.

The film explores family conflict and violence, features Yash in dual roles alongside Huma Qureshi, and marks his big return after KGF Chapter 2.