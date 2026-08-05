'Ramayana': Namit Malhotra reveals how he cast Yash as Ravana
What's the story
Producer Namit Malhotra has revealed how actor Yash was cast in the upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. The actor joined the project soon after the success of K.G.F: Chapter 2. Malhotra was convinced that Yash had the screen presence to play Ravana. Director Nitesh Tiwari also shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's casting as Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively.
Casting details
Malhotra met Yash in Los Angeles
Malhotra said he had not met Yash before the casting process began. At that time, he was living between London and Los Angeles when Yash visited LA.
"It was interesting because I'd actually not met him. I was living in London and Los Angeles at the time," Malhotra told ScreenRant.
"He visited LA and we happened to get together...I ended up showing him the world of Ramayana."
Casting decision
'I knew he would be very powerful'
Malhotra was impressed by Yash's performance in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and believed he had the intensity to portray Ravana.
"I had seen his film, so I knew about the kind of energy that he could bring to the character of Ravana. I knew he would be very powerful," Malhotra said.
"And when Yash and I met, the process happened like clockwork."
Director's view
'Drool-worthy stuff': Director Tiwari on lead casting
Tiwari, on the other hand, expressed his excitement over the film's lead casting.
He said, "I can't be happier. As a director, if you have Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Yash playing Ravana, it is drool-worthy stuff."
The epic will be released as two films on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.