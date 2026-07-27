'Ramayana': Yash promises 'different take' on Ravana
What's the story
Yash, who is set to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, recently spoke about the "extra pressure" of taking on such an iconic role. The actor discussed this during a chat with IGN at the San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, joined by his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra.
Role preparation
Yash on hearing 'Ramayana' as a child
Yash shared his childhood memories of hearing the Ramayana story from his grandfather.
He said, "As a kid, we have all heard this story. (It's) probably the first story I have heard."
He added that he had to bring something new to the character as an actor and understand it better.
"What do you bring in as an actor, and what is your understanding of the character was challenging," he said.
Actor's insight
'It's extra pressure for an actor'
Yash also spoke about the "extra pressure" of playing a character that has been portrayed by many before him.
He said, "If people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor."
"Thankfully, my director and writers have given me that space, so I could play this character in a different way."
Character interpretation
Here's how Yash approached the role
Yash shared his approach to understanding why Ravana did what he did.
He said, "But I stuck to very simple basics to understand what made him do such kind of things. The intent was important."
"I have given a different take on it, and hopefully people will like it."
Ramayana is one of the most adapted stories in India, having been made into films, TV shows, and musicals hundreds of times over the years.
Film update
Meanwhile, here's why the trailer got delayed
The Ramayana team's appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con was supposed to end with the global launch of its trailer on Friday morning.
However, producer Malhotra announced that it was postponed indefinitely because the film bagged a deal with Sony for international distribution.
He wrote on social media, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment."
Film ensemble
Meet the cast of 'Ramayana'
Apart from Yash and Kapoor, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The film has a star-studded cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.
The first part of this two-part epic will hit theaters on Diwali 2026.