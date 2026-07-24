'Ramayana': Yash backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, recently had its showcase at the San Diego Comic-Con. The star-studded panel gave fans an in-depth look into how Bollywood and Hollywood are collaborating to bring this epic tale to life. Yash, who plays Ravana, praised his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama.
Character exploration
'You will see a beautiful Rama'
Yash said, "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama'. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor."
"He has worked very hard on his fitness."
"When you see Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice he has done."
The film is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Film details
Meet the rest of the 'Ramayana' cast
The film Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.
The team revealed a special featurette showcasing the unprecedented musical collaboration between Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer and Indian maestro AR Rahman.
Meanwhile, the film will release on Diwali. Its trailer is yet to be out.