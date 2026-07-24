'Ramayana': Yash backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Yash said, "Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama'. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor."

"He has worked very hard on his fitness."

"When you see Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice he has done."

The film is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.