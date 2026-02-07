'Saiyaara' returns to select theaters ahead of Valentine's Day

Mohit Suri 's musical romance drama Saiyaara, a massive box-office hit last year, has made a surprise return to select theaters. The film, which starred Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in their debut roles, is now screening in major cities across India. This unexpected re-release comes just ahead of Valentine's Day 2026, giving audiences another opportunity to witness its touching narrative of love and hope.

Re-release information Shows available in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune While there has been no official announcement from Yash Raj Films, online ticket booking platforms confirm that Saiyaara is back in limited cinemas in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune. Interestingly, Mumbai has weekend shows available, while Delhi audiences can catch it until Wednesday. The ticket prices for this re-release are comparatively lower than usual.

Film success Recap of 'Saiyaara's story and box office success Saiyaara revolves around Krish (Panday), who is haunted by childhood trauma and career struggles. He meets Vaani (Padda) over work, and their shared love for music brings them together. However, their happiness is short-lived when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. After a successful 50-day run in theaters, Saiyaara reportedly collected over ₹569.75cr worldwide.

