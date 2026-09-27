'Yeh Prem Mol Liya': YRF bags overseas distribution rights
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, has been making headlines for its star-studded cast and grand music launch. Now, Bollywood Hungama has reported that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has acquired the movie's overseas distribution rights. This development is expected to boost the movie's international release. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles.
Distribution advantage
YRF's strong distribution network to help film's international release
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "YRF has a very strong distribution network and is known to secure the best possible screens across key overseas territories."
"With YRF coming on board, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is expected to get a healthy release in the major international markets."
This move could help the film reach a wider audience globally.
Collaboration history
Previous collaborations between Rajshri Productions and YRF
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions, marking the fourth collaboration between the banner and YRF.
Their partnership began with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), also distributed internationally by YRF.
Barjatya's previous directorial, Uunchai (2022), was released worldwide by YRF.
A year later, YRF also handled the India distribution of Dono (2023), directed by Barjatya's son Avnish S Barjatya.
Domestic release
What's next for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'?
With the overseas distribution now secured, the focus is on the film's India distribution.
It remains to be seen which studio or distribution company will come on board for its domestic release.
Given Rajshri's reputation, Barjatya's appeal among family audiences, and the film's cast, the India rights are expected to attract significant interest.
The drama releases on November 27.